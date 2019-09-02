2 arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – More than 1,000 vehicles were screened and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Lancaster this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, on Avenue L and 27th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1,019 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Two drivers were arrested for DUI.

Seven drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

One person was arrested on “other criminal charges.”

Two citations were issued for “other vehicle infractions.”

Five vehicles were towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off streets and highways.

Funding for these checkpoints are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

