Help Lancaster detectives ID theft suspects

LANCASTER – If you recognize this couple, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

Both suspected are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing from a local business.

The man was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and red shoes at the time of the incident. The woman was wearing a white Nike t-shirt, white leggings and a braided hairstyle at the time of the incident.

Both suspects were last seen traveling in a dark colored, 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the identities or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at 661-948-8466.

