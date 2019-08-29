AVH to host a series of community town hall meetings

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian and senior hospital officials are hosting a series of community town halls to discuss changes at and future plans for the hospital. The town halls, which are free and open to the public, will take place at the following dates and locations:

Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Antelope Valley Hospital’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th Street West, Lancaster

Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Hilton Garden Inn, 1308 West Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. – Eastside High School, 3200 East Avenue J-8, Lancaster

Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. – Quartz Hill High School, 6040 West Avenue L, Quartz Hill

Each town hall will feature presentations by Mirzabegian and members of the hospital’s leadership team, information about state rules and regulations regarding healthcare facilities, and interactive question-and-answer sessions. They are expected to last about 90 minutes.

The hospital is embarking on an aggressive expansion of services to meet growing community need, but is ultimately aiming to build a new state-of-the-art medical center. Over the years, AV Hospital has added to its current facility, which opened in 1955. Its last addition – the five-story patient-care tower – was built in 1988, which predates current earthquake building codes. California Assembly Bill 2190 requires healthcare facilities to demolish, replace, or retrofit hospital buildings that do not meet seismic safety regulations and standards.

“This community deserves the best possible healthcare in the best possible setting,” Mirzabegian said. “We not only want to be transparent about our plans to enhance healthcare in the valley; but we are interested in the ideas and concerns of the community, which is why we are inviting people to our town halls.”

In May, the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors voted unanimously to spend the funds for the initial architectural, structural and environmental planning required to construct a new medical center. The state of California has set a construction deadline of January 2025.

“Moving ahead with a plan to build a facility that meets California’s earthquake safety requirements is essential to ensuring there is no disruption in patient care and allows us to continue providing vital services for generations to come,” Mirzabegian said.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

