Cart art competition at Kaleidoscope Festival now accepting applications

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and Waste Management are seeking entries for the third annual Cart Art competition at the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival that will be held at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Oct. 12.

The Cart Art contest, which uses curbside recycling carts as canvases, offers local artists the chance to showcase their talent, while promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about environmental issues such as recycling and illegal dumping prevention.

“By bringing this contest back for another year, we hope to engage our community through their love of art and for the environment,” said Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “We’re looking forward to seeing this year’s masterpieces.”

Cart art entries will be judged during the festival with prizes being awarded in the following categories: Best of Show, Best “Green” Theme, and Fan Favorite.

“This is the third year that we’ll be working with Kaleidoscope to display the creativity and talent of our local artists to promote sustainability in our community,” said Ashley Cortes of Waste Management. “By giving our community members the space to share what environmental stewardship means to them, we hope to share our message of working together to keep Palmdale clean and green.”

Interested artists may download entry forms via the Waste Management website, home.wm.com/palmdale. Entries must be received by Oct. 6, 2019.

Now in its fourth year, Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival is free to the public and features stages of musical entertainment, live artists, craft beer and wine and artisans. New to the festival will be the Reel Art film component, featuring selected films running throughout the day of the festival.

For more information about Cart Art, contact Eloisa Orozco at 619-778-6303. For more information on Kaleidoscope, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

