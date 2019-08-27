Palmdale announces all electric vanpool and rental service at Palmdale Transportation Center

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced that Green Commuter is now offering an all-electric vanpool service originating from the Palmdale Transportation Center.

“We currently have a Tesla Model X vanpool commuting to and from the Los Angeles County Employee Retirement Association in Pasadena, one Tesla Model X vanpool commuting to and from Los Angeles County Metro Union Station, and one Tesla Model X vanpool commuting to and from the Los Angeles County Metro yard in Sun Valley,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Mica Schuler. “There is a fourth Tesla Model X vanpool that will start commuting the first of September, also to and from LA County Metro Yard in Sun Valley, also originating from the Palmdale Transportation Center.”

The seven passenger Teslas are also open to the general public in Palmdale on weekday evenings, starting at 4 p.m., and on weekends for car sharing.

“You can rent our all-electric vehicles by the hour or day,” stated Green Commuter CEO Gustavo Occhiuzzo. “Just find a car close to you, make a reservation and unlock it with your smartphone. Car sharing is a great alternative to car ownership, and can save you thousands each year.”

Users need to download the Green Commuter app, available for IOS and Android devices, and register in order to rent the vehicles. The cost to rent the Tesla Model X is $18 per hour, $149 per day or $275 per weekend. It includes unlimited mileage and insurance.

“Users select the vehicle, the date and times for the rental, pay for the reservation and unlock and start the car, all through the app,” Occhiuzzo added.

Van pricing starts at $1600 per month for a 40-mile commute (round trip), with price increases of approximately $30 every 10 miles. A subsidy provided by Metro and Victor Valley Transit Authority is available that covers $500 per month so long as the vanpool group meets their requirements.

For more information visit: www.greencommuter.org/#45gkCIaFIc1HBLID.99

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

