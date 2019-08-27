More local volunteers needed for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

PALMDALE – Calling all Antelope Valley residents… The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team is building two homes in the Homes 4 Veterans housing community in Palmdale right now, and volunteers are needed in all capacities to help on site.

According to project managers: “There is a job for anyone and everyone! From contractors, people handing out water, and moving in furniture, to people that can help landscape, keep us organized and tidy, hand out tools, deliver items or just be the world’s best cheerleader by handing out hugs… We need your energy!”

“You will arrive at check in, where you will be given a blue Extreme Makeover t-shirt to wear. Then all we need are your helping hands. This is such a wonderful experience to be a part of. There is nothing greater in this world than helping others, especially our veterans. Let’s show the world how generous folks from the Lancaster, Palmdale, and the surrounding communities are by helping to change the lives of two veteran families forever!”

To sign up to volunteer for this event, visit: https://www.homes4families.org/event/extreme-makeover-home-edition/

–