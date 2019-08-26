Waiting list now open for County’s senior public housing community in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its Lancaster Homes public housing community, located at 711 West Jackman Street, officials announced Monday.

“Housing helps to create independence and supports healthy aging for older adults,” said Monique King-Viehland, LACDA Executive Director. “We are excited to open the waiting list for Lancaster Homes to help lift up those individuals and families.”

Lancaster Homes has 120 one- and two-bedroom units for elderly families, and is a smoke-free community. Registrants may add their names to the waiting list by registering at lacda.org or calling 626-586-1845.

An elderly family is a household whose head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. The elderly family may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together, or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides. Registrants will not be accepted for households that are non-elderly (61 years of age or below).

Applicants will be selected from the waiting list in the order of admission preferences, followed by date and time. If the LACDA receives sufficient applications prior to the established Dec. 31, 2019 deadline, the LACDA will notify the public through its website that the waiting list will close at an earlier date.

This waiting list is not for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

