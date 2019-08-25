Small aircraft crashes in Lancaster, igniting grass fire [updated]

LANCASTER – No one was injured when a small plane crash-landed Sunday in Lancaster, triggering a grass fire that consumed at least three acres, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of 70th Street West and West Avenue L-8.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

“[The] pilot successfully handled [the] aircraft emergency with one passenger aboard. [There were] no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” the L.A. County Fire Department reported on its Twitter page.

UPDATE: The Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel LS lost power and went down just before 11 a.m. causing minor damage to the plane, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. The aircraft was flying from Agua Dulce to General William J. Fox Field Airfield in Lancaster, Gregor said.