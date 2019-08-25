Palmdale deputies arrest two suspects in four holdups

PALMDALE – Deputies at the Palmdale sheriff’s station Saturday, Aug. 24, arrested two suspects in four separate armed robberies of convenience stores or gas stations in the past two days, authorities said.

The robberies were in the city of Palmdale and unincorporated area of Pearblossom, according to sheriff’s officials.

In each case, an armed suspect demanded money and the suspect, vehicle, and weapon descriptions were confirmed via surveillance footage, officials said.

Deputies located two suspects in a vehicle in the area of the robberies, and both suspects and vehicle were positively identified by a victim, officials said.

Deputies recovered a replica firearm and money, said sheriff’s officials, who revealed the suspects’ vehicle and replica firearm matched surveillance video from the robberies.

