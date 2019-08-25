One driver arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – More than 1,500 drivers were contacted, and one of them was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the westbound lanes of Rancho Vista Blvd at 20th Street West, according to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The checkpoint results are as follows:

One driver was arrested for DUI marijuana.

Two vehicles were towed for one day store.

Nine citations were issued for driving while unlicensed or driving with a suspended driver’s license.

1,649 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

1,509 drivers were contacted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.