The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Lancaster deputy “fabricated” claim that he was shot [updated]

by 24 Comments

[Left] Dozens of SWAT deputies descended on the scene via helicopter on Wednesday, Aug. 21. [Right] Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris held a press conference shortly after the shooting and said it was “insanity” to house mentally ill people so close to the sheriff’s station.
LOS ANGELES – In a rare Saturday night press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials revealed that the rookie deputy who claimed he was shot in the shoulder at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station “completely fabricated” the incident and would be relieved of his duties.

Investigators who met with 21-year-old Deputy Angel Reinosa “saw no visible injury to Reinosa’s shoulder,” department officials said.

After getting interrogated due to doubts raised from his testimony, Reinosa admitted that he was not shot at from an apartment complex near the station as he previously claimed, sheriff’s Capt. Ken Wegener said.

“He also told investigators that he had caused the holes in his uniform shirt by cutting it with a knife,” Wegener said. “There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder. “(It was) completely fabricated.”

Reinosa has failed to provide information concerning his motivation, according to Wegener.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s department plans to present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges that could include false reporting of an emergency, the captain said.

A criminal investigation has been launched, Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said.

“We intend on relieving Deputy Reinosa of his duties,” Limon said.

Officials told reporters several things did not add up: No bullets were recovered in the parking lot, no cars were struck by gunfire and many people in the vicinity did not hear any gunshots.

The alleged ambush was reported by Reinosa at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, leading to a containment perimeter and an hours-long search of the four-story apartment complex from which Reinosa claimed the shots were fired toward the station parking lot in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard.

The apartment building was locked down, as was a nearby school, sheriff’s officials said.

Dozens of SWAT deputies descended on the scene via helicopter and armored vehicles. Tactical teams checked each apartment, officials said.

The search of the apartment building and surrounding area wasn’t concluded until 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug, 22, according to the department.

The shooting report prompted Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris to express concern about the location of the apartment complex that houses mentally ill people to be so close to the sheriff’s station.

“Of course it’s insanity,” Parris said. “It’s outrageous to have that population in that location. Thank God we don’t have a funeral.”

Southland activist Najee Ali called for Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to order Reinosa’s immediate arrest.

“There shouldn’t be a double standard of justice,” Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, told City News Service. “Reinosa should be arrested and prosecuted immediately. There were several people who were detained by the deputies while they were investigating a fabricated shooting. He endangered the lives of everyone in that building. The waste of taxpayers dollars and manpower hours  are inexcusable.”

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee Chair, Dr. Miguel S. Coronado, said he was proud of the sheriff’s department for handling “this unfortunate situation with intelligent, tactical, and methodical precision.”

“If this was a real, active shooter, our deputies are properly trained, and ready to respond accordingly,” Coronado said.

LASD Press conference Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019:

UPDATE: Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris’ Statement Regarding False Report of a Sniper:

We are all shocked to learn that this past week’s deputy shooting incident at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station was fabricated. We are grateful there is not a sniper in our community targeting our deputies or anyone else.

“We are certainly concerned about the upheaval caused to those involved. We hope the young deputy gets the appropriate help he needs and realizes that crying wolf is not okay. Severe consequences can result. And, while we are aware that false claims can happen, until we know for certain, we will respond with the appropriate resources until we know the community is safe. We will always act to protect our city, and our local emergency responders did just that.

“I want to commend our Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department – Lancaster Station for not only responding quickly to the perceived threat but also owning the discovery that the story was a fabrication without any delay. I know they are doing everything in their power to resolve this issue and prevent future occurrences.”

UPDATE: On Sunday, Aug. 25, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station made the following post on Facebook:

Angry. Embarrassed. Furious. Unbelievable. Ashamed. These are some of the words circulating our station’s hallways since last night as our deputies try to wrap their minds around last night’s press conference surrounding the incident that occurred in our parking lot on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

“Our deputies responded to a cry for help and did exactly what they have been trained to do to protect our civilian staff, residents and community. Our community and other first responder partners worked side by side with us to move quickly, effectively and efficiently. There is no shame in that.

“We are saddened by the outcome of the investigation, but are so grateful to our community for their cooperation on Wednesday and your ongoing support everyday.

The actions of one individual are not indicative of who Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputies are. And we know most people know that. But just in case some of our incredible men and women in tan and green are feeling “embarrassed/angry/ashamed” Sunday, let us remind you of who you really are. One moment does not leave your legacy, the work you do, day in, day out does.

“My hero wears a badge.

#LASD #AV411 #LancasterSheriffsStation #AntelopeValleyStrong #myherowearsabadge”

UPDATE: Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris “unrepentant” about comments regarding MHA facility in Lancaster

Several residents expressed concern over comments made by Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris in the aftermath of this incident, and the negative impact those comments might have on the local mentally ill population. However, Parris apparently doubled down on his comments Sunday, Aug. 25, telling one resident via Facebook that he was “unrepentant.”

Previous related stories:

Deputies recover pellet rifle during search for Lancaster shooting suspect

Deputy wounded in ambush outside Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Featured, Lancaster

24 comments

24 comments for "Lancaster deputy “fabricated” claim that he was shot [updated]"

  1. Rex Paris has had a vendetta against Mental Health America for years. Makes sense, since this is one of the few organizations in Lancaster that actually helps the down and out and Rex has let it be known that he just wants the homeless to go away. Why doesn’t the community of Lancaster show up on Election Day and VOTE HIM OUT???

    Reply

  3. I read the statement from Rex Parris. If only you would speak with more compassion for the mentally ill that are not law enforcement. Statement from Rex Parris before: “Why do you put mentally ill people in a four-story building across from the Sheriff’s Department? It’s indefensible and something has to be done about it.” Are you Bipolar Rex? Seems to me the mentally ill need to be protected from you and your unstable officers. Thankful no one was killed in all this nonsense, but I suspect you all knew what happened early on but didn’t have time to falsify too much.

    Reply

  4. I need to see the video for myself I don’t believe anything anymore. You would think the station is under high surveillance.

    Reply

  5. Those poor residents not only got blamed for it, apparently some of them were rousted out of their homes until 5:30 AM. Also, think how many unreasonable search and seizures took place.

    But could LASD act differently? All blame to Angel the a$$h0le. He should pay restitution.

    Reply

    • Mentally I’ll people are imported from L.A.? That’s an interesting theory Rex , I will presume, posted on the net AFTER it was determined to be a hoax.

      Reply

  7. Well, Rex Parris, Lancaster made the national news for ALL the wrong reasons. You just couldn’t wait for the facts to be presented before you decided to cover your back end first, on the news. I, also, see right through your motives Dr. Coronado. What you don’t say, says everything.

    Reply

      • I would like to know more about Corondo’s title of Dr. as well! I’m pretty sure his PhD stands for Public HighSchool Diploma

        Reply

    • I’m pretty sure he funded the reason this whole ordeal happened. All they gotta do is follow the money from that cop or anyone involved to Rex and *poof* corruption central

      Reply

    • Every time I see Coronado’s name I instantly know the story being reported on is a dumpster fire reaching for attention and trying to be bigger than it is. What a fraud that guy is.

      Reply

  8. What a shocker! Lies coming from the lips of Mayor R. Rex Parris. He has a personal vendetta against Mental Health America, a group that helps people, unlike Rex who only helps himself.

    Haven’t we had enough of the lies and bizarre behavior? Bird sounds to lower crime. The $10 million dollar Eye in the Sky fiasco. Falsely accusing Raymond Lee Jennings of murder and costing him 10 years of his life. Wasted tax money on failed Ecolution. Trying to sneak in Chinese birth tourism. Trying to pass off Traction Seal as fixing our roads. Telling citizens to carry guns and shoot the homeless who try to rob you. Now this.

    It’s time for Parris to resign and go away.

    Reply

  9. . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . ,.-‘”. . . . . . . . . .“~.,
    . . . . . . . .. . . . . .,.-”. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .“-.,
    . . . . .. . . . . . ..,/. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ”:,
    . . . . . . . .. .,?. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .\,
    . . . . . . . . . /. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ,}
    . . . . . . . . ./. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ,:`^`.}
    . . . . . . . ./. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ,:”. . . ./
    . . . . . . .?. . . __. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . :`. . . ./
    . . . . . . . /__.(. . .“~-,_. . . . . . . . . . . . . . ,:`. . . .. ./
    . . . . . . /(_. . ”~,_. . . ..“~,_. . . . . . . . . .,:`. . . . _/
    . . . .. .{.._$;_. . .”=,_. . . .“-,_. . . ,.-~-,}, .~”; /. .. .}
    . . .. . .((. . .*~_. . . .”=-._. . .“;,,./`. . /” . . . ./. .. ../
    . . . .. . .\`~,. . ..“~.,. . . . . . . . . ..`. . .}. . . . . . ../
    . . . . . .(. ..`=-,,. . . .`. . . . . . . . . . . ..(. . . ;_,,-”
    . . . . . ../.`~,. . ..`-.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..\. . /\
    . . . . . . \`~.*-,. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ..|,./…..\,__
    ,,_. . . . . }.>-._\. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .|. . . . . . ..`=~-,
    . .. `=~-,_\_. . . `\,. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .\
    . . . . . . . . . .`=~-,,.\,. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .\
    . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . `:,, . . . . . . . . . . . . . `\. . . . . . ..__
    . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .`=-,. . . . . . . . . .,%`>–==“
    . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . _\. . . . . ._,-%. . . ..`\.

    Reply

    • If enough evidence can be provided that Rex is abusing power he can be recalled which baffles how or why that hasn’t happened yet.

      Reply

  11. This incident causes me to wonder just how careful the Department is when conducting background investigations and the psych evaluation. They really fell short in this case.

    Reply

  12. False report yet look who stands to gain from the smear campaign? damn corruption reaks of Rex Perris. He knew the truth and still manipulated it for his smear campaign against MHA. Wake the F*** up Lancaster! Is this what y’all truly want? A local government y’all can’t trust?

    Reply

    • Weird way to get out of your new job. Maybe he should have attempted ghosting his new position. It’s not going to be easy explaining this at his new job as a dishwasher.

      Reply

    • If you go back and read my post on the very first day this happened I said this whole story was fake and the officer was a rookie and probably did this to himself for attention now I prove myself right I hope they give him the bill for would it cost the taxpayers and lock his ass up also

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *