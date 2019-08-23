Help Palmdale detectives ID assault suspect

PALMDALE – If you recognize this woman, then Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

She is accused of assaulting an employee of the Palmdale International Shopping Mall after a business dispute on July 15.

The suspect is believed to be a black female in her mid-20s. At the time of the incident, she was accompanied by a black male believed to be in his mid-20s (pictured on the bulletin below).

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect, or anyone with information regarding similar cases, is encouraged to contact Detective Munoz at the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Detective Bureau at 661-272-2445. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.com.