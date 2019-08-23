Fire causes significant damage to Palmdale burger joint

PALMDALE – A Palmdale fast food restaurant sustained at least $200,000 worth of damage when a fire tore through the business, authorities said Friday morning.

Firefighters responded about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, to Doublz restaurant in the 2200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard near 22nd Street East and located fire on the roof and interior of the building, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Bartram.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire started in an oven inside the restaurant and quickly spread into the building’s ventilation system and onto the roof of the business, Bartram said.

The fire was estimated to have caused at least $200,000 in damage, he said.

The restaurant was open when the fire was occurred, but no injuries were reported.

