Be a part of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition! Special episode filming in the AV this Saturday

PALMDALE – Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is filming in the Antelope Valley this Saturday, Aug. 24, and producers are calling on the entire community to come out and help surprise two deserving veteran families with a new home.

The “Community Rendezvous” starts at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Joshua Elementary School, located at 43926 2nd St E in Lancaster.

“We will be gathering so they can film us rallying and marching to knock on their door and surprise them! Come and be part of this great moment!” producers wrote in a email.

They’re hoping to gather as many local residents as possible to film the “surprise” episode this Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition project will build two homes in the Homes 4 Veterans housing community in Palmdale. They will be building the homes in six days, working around the clock, so an ‘army’ of volunteers is needed to help from now through Aug. 30, according to the Extreme Makeover website.

Volunteers are needed for both construction and non-construction roles. Participants may sign up for a single shift or multiple days. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and older to participate in this build. To find out how you can volunteer, visit: https://www.homes4families.org/event/extreme-makeover-home-edition/

–