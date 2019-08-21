Kickoff rally tonight for Homes 4 Families “Extreme Makeover” project

PALMDALE – An informational meeting for the upcoming “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” project, which will build two homes in the Homes 4 Veterans housing community in Palmdale, will take place tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Palmdale Learning Plaza, located at 38043 Division Street.

Representatives from “Extreme Makeover,” the City of Palmdale, and Homes 4 Families will be at the meeting to register volunteers and answer questions about the project. Volunteers are needed to assist with building two homes during the week of Aug. 23 through 30 while the show is being filmed.

Volunteers are needed for both construction and non-construction roles. Participants may sign up for a single shift or multiple days. Volunteers must be 18 years of age and older to participate in this build.

For more information or to register online, visit www.homes4families.org/.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

