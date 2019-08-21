The Antelope Valley Times

Deputy wounded in ambush outside Lancaster Sheriff’s Station [updated]

The sheriff’s Special Weapons Team lands on scene in Lancaster in search of the shooter. [Image via LASD Twitter]
LANCASTER – A deputy was struck by gunfire Wednesday when he and other deputies were ambushed outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station, prompting a lockdown of the station and a massive search for the shooter.

The shots rang out at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the sheriff’s station at 501 W. Lancaster Blvd., according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputy was wounded in the right shoulder, Arteaga said. According to reports from the scene, the deputy was able to walk inside the station and was in stable condition when taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other deputies were fired on, as well, but were not wounded, Arteaga said.

A containment perimeter was set up and dozens of SWAT deputies descended on the scene via helicopter and armored vehicles. The search appeared to be centered on an apartment complex adjacent to the sheriff’s station, indicating the shots may have been fired from that building.

Apartment complex residents were sheltering in place, Deputy Marvin Crowder said. The incident is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, the active shooter epidemic gripping our nation hit much closer to home. Deputy Angel Reinosa, a 21 year-old Patrol Trainee with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), was struck by gunfire at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

As a City that has been rocked to its core by officer involved shootings before, I feel we are all truly blessed that this situation did not escalate further. The Lancaster community and I offer our sincerest gratitude to the Sheriff’s Department for the quick thinking of their deputies and staff, as well as keeping a strong and open line of communication with our City’s Public Safety Department. I would also like to thank all of the emergency response agencies for providing additional personnel to support local law enforcement efforts, demonstrating a true coming together of the community.

Thankfully, Deputy Reinosa has been treated for his wound and is recovering. We ask that you keep Deputy Reinosa and all of our first responders in your prayers. I am confident that local law enforcement will apprehend the person responsible for this act, and that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.”

Editor’s note: We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

  1. Lol I agree totally. He also said that he couldn’t believe the Comey was right next to a sheriff station. I dont understand, If he wouldnt want this next to a sheriff station, then why put it somewhere else next to normal population. If the police cant even defend themselves, how are we supposed to?

  2. Rex your an idiot. You have such a way with words. The sheriff’s station and apartment complex has been located next to each other as long as you’ve been mayor so that was no factor. Also, why do act surprised that this happened in your city , there’s consistently worse crime happening all the time under you watch. In addition, the people of Lancaster are idiots for electing such a moron time after time. Rex and the city of Lancaster is nothing but trash, full of drug addicts, thugs and ran by degenerate city officials. If Lancaster wants to save their city, they better vote someone with f…king brains and morals in 2020.

    • Why are you not suprised that this happened? Red flags! All I ever wanted to do was bombard them with perverts at their front door. But this?… This?… Nah no bueeno.

    • Although Rex is imperfect he doesnt shoulder the blame on this. Many a deputy said that building was a bad idea from the beginning. It was originally planned to have balconies facing the station. Then it was stated that some sort of barrier/wall would be erected. Even solar panels over the parking lot were discussed. To be clear, who resides in that complex is not important. The fact that a four story complex was built next to the station was a bad idea and many people knew it.

  3. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but is’nt that a sec8 building? They must have a nice view on top. A view right into the sherriffs backyard. Its bad enough that the sheriffs dont have the privacy to sunbathe. The government should convert it to an extension of the sheriffs department. Fill it with armed paper-pushers.

  6. Prayers for the Deputy who was shot. The LEOs will catch this evildoer and bring him to justice.

    Rex on TV was awful. An inconvenience? No Rex. It was tragic. You talk too much and make us look bad. Go away.

    • Has Parris lost his mind? Rhetorical question. Blaming MMA for this is disgusting. After telling residents to arm themselves with guns and to shoot the homeless if they rob you, and now his latest response, it’s time for him to go. Pack up the family and stay at your beach house in Laguna. Please! You make us look like a bunch of idiots when you speak. Who votes for someone like you? Heaven help us.

