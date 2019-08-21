Deputy wounded in ambush outside Lancaster Sheriff’s Station [updated]

LANCASTER – A deputy was struck by gunfire Wednesday when he and other deputies were ambushed outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station, prompting a lockdown of the station and a massive search for the shooter.

The shots rang out at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the sheriff’s station at 501 W. Lancaster Blvd., according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputy was wounded in the right shoulder, Arteaga said. According to reports from the scene, the deputy was able to walk inside the station and was in stable condition when taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Other deputies were fired on, as well, but were not wounded, Arteaga said.

A containment perimeter was set up and dozens of SWAT deputies descended on the scene via helicopter and armored vehicles. The search appeared to be centered on an apartment complex adjacent to the sheriff’s station, indicating the shots may have been fired from that building.

Apartment complex residents were sheltering in place, Deputy Marvin Crowder said. The incident is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Today, the active shooter epidemic gripping our nation hit much closer to home. Deputy Angel Reinosa, a 21 year-old Patrol Trainee with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), was struck by gunfire at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. As a City that has been rocked to its core by officer involved shootings before, I feel we are all truly blessed that this situation did not escalate further. The Lancaster community and I offer our sincerest gratitude to the Sheriff’s Department for the quick thinking of their deputies and staff, as well as keeping a strong and open line of communication with our City’s Public Safety Department. I would also like to thank all of the emergency response agencies for providing additional personnel to support local law enforcement efforts, demonstrating a true coming together of the community. Thankfully, Deputy Reinosa has been treated for his wound and is recovering. We ask that you keep Deputy Reinosa and all of our first responders in your prayers. I am confident that local law enforcement will apprehend the person responsible for this act, and that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.”

Editor’s note: We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

–