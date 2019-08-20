Woman struck and killed by AV Line Metrolink Train in Sylmar [updated]

SYLMAR – A woman who witnesses said was wearing earphones was struck and killed by a Antelope Valley Line Metrolink train Tuesday morning in the Sylmar area.

Paramedics were sent to the 12800 block of North San Fernando Road at around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, and they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman, who was in her 30s, according to Los Angeles police.

“Witnesses reported the woman was wearing earphones and appeared startled” when she was hit by the train, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported aboard Antelope Valley Line train No. 208. The tracks were closed between Newhall and Sylmar while an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink.

UPDATE: About 5 1/2 hours after this incident, another AV Line Metrolink train crashed into an SUV in Granada Hills. The crash involving the Antelope Valley Line No. 216 train was reported at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the 14800 block of North San Fernando Road, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. There were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers, he said.

