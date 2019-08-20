Conviction of ex-sheriff’s department psychologist upheld

LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Tuesday upheld the conviction of a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department psychologist on sex-related charges involving two young family members.

Michael Dane Ward was convicted in August 2017 of four counts of a lewd act upon a child, three counts of oral copulation of a child 10 or younger, two counts of forcible lewd act upon a child and one count of sodomy with a child 10 or younger.

The charges involved crimes between October 2013 and November 2015 when the boy and girl were each under the age of 10.

Ward — who was primarily responsible for teaching and training investigative personnel from the sheriff’s department — was sentenced in January 2018 to 98 years to life in state prison.

