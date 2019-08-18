Suspect in Littlerock shooting death turns himself in

LITTLEROCK – A man suspected of shooting a man to death and wounding another in Littlerock has turned himself in to the sheriff’s department, authorities said.

Trinidad “Trini” Garcia, a 50-year-old transient, surrendered at about 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Palmdale sheriff’s station, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 13800 block of East Avenue R-6, sheriff’s officials said.

The man who died at the scene — identified as Michael Robbins — suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. The second victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries and is now in stable condition, authorities said. Both victims were in their 50s. Their relationship to each other is unknown.

Garcia is being held without bail, and he is due in court on Aug. 20, according to LASD inmate records.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: The LASD inmate system listed Garcia’s age as 50, but the Sheriff’s Information Bureau news release listed Garcia’s age as 60.

