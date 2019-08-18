Fisherman found dead in Lancaster lake

LANCASTER – The body of a fisherman who jumped into a lake at Apollo Community Regional Park in Lancaster Saturday afternoon but failed to resurface was located more than two hours later, authorities said.

The man was reported missing about 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the park in the 4500 block of West Avenue G, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores said.

Four divers and Urban Search and Rescue teams in boats and helicopters searched for the missing man, fire officials said.

The rescue operation was changed to body recovery at 4:39 p.m., Flores said.

About 5:15 p.m. firefighters reported that the body was located in the water and brought to the shoreline.

The man’s name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Authorities have not yet determined why the fisherman jumped into the lake, officials said. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

—