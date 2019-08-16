Brother charged with manslaughter in sister’s fatal shooting

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Lancaster man accused of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and discharge of firearm with gross negligence.

The case against Eddie Marcelino Alvirez also includes allegations of personal use of a handgun and inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Alvirez was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Lancaster, but his arraignment was postponed to Aug. 30, according to LADA Public Information Officer Ricardo Santiago. Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $75,000.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the bedroom of a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15, where Alvirez was in a bedroom with his two sisters, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Alvirez was in possession of a handgun that he pointed at one of his sisters and shot. He fled the location on foot with the handgun,” states a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Marlena Virginia Alvirez died at a hospital, coroner’s officials reported.

Alvirez turned himself in at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station the following day.

Sheriff’s officials said Alvirez is reportedly a gang member, but the teen’s mom disputed the allegation.

In a Facebook post, Marlena Diaz Alvirez said her son is not a gang member and the shooting was an accident. “He would never never hurt any of [his] sisters, he loved them so much…” she wrote.

If convicted as charged, Alvirez faces up to 14 years in prison.

Previous related stories:

Brother surrenders in sister’s killing

Girl shot to death in Lancaster, brother sought

–