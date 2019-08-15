Ribbon cutting ceremony held for George Lane Skate Park

QUARTZ HILL – Los Angeles County officials, students from local schools, and representatives from various community groups gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the George Lane Skate Park, a year-round location explicitly for skating recreation.

Located at 5520 West Avenue L-8 in Quartz Hill, the George Lane Skate Park is comprised of a 15,000-square-foot in-ground concrete site, with sports lighting, a covered seating area, bike rack, perimeter fencing, and concrete walkways. The skatepark design features a 5’-7.5’ bowl, a beginner-friendly snake run, and several street elements like stairs, grind rails and grind ledges.

The idea came about in 2015, when several community meetings were held and local residents and skaters expressed the need for specific amenities to maximize the park space. In 2016, the Board of Supervisors approved funding for the George Lane Skate Park; and a design-build contract was awarded to Spohn Ranch, Inc. in June 2017. Construction began on the project on Nov. 28, 2018, and the project was completed on June 27, 2019.

“We celebrate today the highly-anticipated Skate Park with our youth and residents from the Quartz Hill,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon. “We are dedicated to meet the recreational needs of our communities with sustainable features along with contributing to healthy living.”

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Director John Wicker added: “Thanks to the support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LA County Parks expands access to state-of-the-art recreational spaces while supporting wellness.”

The George Lane Skate Park marks the 12th total skate structure in parks overseen by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The skate park will be open during regular park hours, dusk to dawn.