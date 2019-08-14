L.A. County offers reward in Littlerock shooting

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $10,000 reward Tuesday, hoping to find and convict the gunman in a Littlerock shooting that ended with one man dead and another man critically wounded.

Michael Robbins was shot in the upper body just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the 13800 block of East Avenue R-6, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The second victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries and is now in stable condition, authorities said. Both victims were in their 50s. Their relationship to each other is unknown.

The suspected shooter was identified as Trinidad “Trini” Garcia, 60, who was described as a transient in the Littlerock area. He fled in a blue 2004 Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 5LJE903. Garcia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the $10,000 reward, is asking anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts or anyone with additional information on this crime to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

