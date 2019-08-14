The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Girl shot to death in Lancaster, brother sought [updated]

by 5 Comments

Suspect Eddie Alvirez [Image via LASD]
LANCASTER – A 13-year-old girl was shot and killed in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon and investigators are trying to locate her 18-year-old brother, who they suspect shot her.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Aug. 13, in the bedroom of a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The suspect, Eddie Alvirez, male Hispanic (18), was in a bedroom which he shares with his two female Hispanic sisters. Alvirez was in possession of a handgun that he pointed at one of his sisters and shot. He fled the location on foot with the handgun,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Alvirez is reportedly a gang member, sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Biddle told NBC4.

Alvirez is Hispanic, 5 feet 4, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray or black shorts and Jordan- brand shoes, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Alvirez is encouraged to call sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detectives F. Hardiman or M. Haggerty at 323-890-5500.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Marlena Virginia Alvirez, 13, of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

5 comments

5 comments for "Girl shot to death in Lancaster, brother sought [updated]"

  1. Looks like mugshot from a previous arrest but yet he was sharing a room with his sisters. I wonder what the story was with that guy. Hopefully they get him soon.

    Reply

  5. an 18 year old male has no business sharing a bedroom with his younger sisters! something was bound to happen sooner or later.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *