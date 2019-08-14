Four people killed in traffic crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a two-car collision in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon, leaving him, three other people and at least one dog dead, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A man driving a tan Toyota Avalon west on West Avenue H failed to stop for a red light and collided with a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was going northbound on 30th Street West,” according to the news release.

The impact forced the Jetta into a signal pole and all three occupants, a man and two women, were ejected. It appears none of the three were wearing seat belts, officials said.

“Two of the occupants were killed upon impact, with the third getting transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s news release states.

A dog described as a Queensland heeler died at the scene and another dog was taken to an animal hospital, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, who was unable to immediately confirm a report that the second dog died as well. The dogs had been traveling in the Jetta, the deputy said.

The man driving the Toyota Avalon was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s news release.

All four decedents were residents of Lancaster, and their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification, officials said.

The crash, response and subsequent investigation closed 30th Street West, between Avenue G-8 and Avenue H-12, and West Avenue H, between 25th Street West and 35th Street West, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

