81st annual AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival opens this Friday!

LANCASTER – The award-winning Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, an iconic annual community event, is celebrating 81 years. Themed “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights,” this year’s Festival takes place Aug. 16 to Aug. 25 at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

“The Antelope Valley Fair has a long tradition of providing fun and opportunities for every generation. Every year we bring in new attractions, and this year includes new carnival rides, the Brews and Beards contest, and the LACAS Aerospace Valley STEM Expo,” said Dan Jacobs, CEO of the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center. “Fair-goers will once again be able to enjoy several new and all-time favorite attractions, all with an admission ticket, including free grandstand seating to our concerts and select arena events. We’re making an effort to ensure that wherever anyone goes, they’ll be able to find something affordable for the entire family to enjoy.”

New to this year’s Fair is the Los Angeles County Air Show’s Aerospace Valley STEM Expo, presented by Northrup Grumman, which will feature the Aerospace Museum, local school robotics teams, pilot autograph opportunities, STEM exhibits, a technology petting zoo and more.

Returning to the Fair this year is the BACKYARD – a gathering space to enjoy local independent craft beer, local wine tasting and games like corn hole, Jenga and more. New to this year’s independent beer’s BACKYARD is the free Brews and Beards competition happening Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

Fair Admission

Discount general admission tickets are available for $8 until Aug. 15 at the Antelope Valley Fair kiosk in the Antelope Valley Mall or through a participating Moola For You organization. Additional savings include a season pass for $22 and carnival wristbands offering unlimited rides for $25. Discounted admission tickets, season passes and carnival wristbands can be purchased until Aug. 15 from the Antelope Valley Fair Administration Office, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; online at www.avfair.com; and through the A.V. Fair app, available at Google Play and the IOS Apple. Discounted tickets can be purchased online until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2019.

After Aug. 15, all adult general admission tickets will be $13; youth and senior admission tickets will be $9; and unlimited carnival ride wristbands will be $35. Active Military get in free with a military service photo ID on all 10 days of the fair.

Parking for the Fair is $10 (cash only) and there is a free shuttle from the parking lots to the main gate.

General admission tickets include free grandstand seating to the Concert Series, Figure 8 race, and Rural Olympics & Fireworks show. The free Fair fun also includes Suzy Haner the Hypnotist, Pig Races, live music and dancing at various stages. A wide range of exhibits are also free, including artwork, floriculture, gems and minerals, small and large livestock, home arts, agriculture, and more.

For a complete list of Fair attractions and activities, visit https://avfair.com/av-fair/ or download the AV Fair app, which will provide information on all things Fair, including voting for your favorite food vendor, surveys, push notifications, maps, and more.

Special Admission Days

Special admission days aimed at providing Fair-goers with bargains include:

Friday, Aug. 16. Opening day. Fair admission and parking are free from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Opening day. Fair admission and parking are free from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Kids, Senior and Special Needs Citizens day. Seniors 62 and older and Special Needs Citizens (with one caregiver) get free admission and parking from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a complimentary lunch served between 2 and 3 p.m. Youth 11 & under get free admission after 4 p.m.

Kids, Senior and Special Needs Citizens day. Seniors 62 and older and Special Needs Citizens (with one caregiver) get free admission and parking from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a complimentary lunch served between 2 and 3 p.m. Youth 11 & under get free admission after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Donate canned foods. Fair-goers who bring five cans of food for Grace Resource Center will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass.

Donate canned foods. Fair-goers who bring five cans of food for Grace Resource Center will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Donate books. Fair-goers who donate one new or three gently-used elementary level books to the Rotary Club of Lancaster will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass.

Donate books. Fair-goers who donate one new or three gently-used elementary level books to the Rotary Club of Lancaster will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass. Thursday, Aug. 22. Military Appreciation Day. All military personnel and dependents are admitted free into the Fair with a red carpet entrance.

For more information on the 81st annual Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, visit www.avfair.com or call 661-948-6060.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

