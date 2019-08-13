Track work to interrupt service on Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line over two weekends

LOS ANGELES – Track maintenance on the Antelope Valley Line will interrupt train service between the Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton stations on the weekends of Aug.17-18 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Labor Day, according to an announcement by Metrolink.

There will be transportation provided along the entire line through train and bus service.

Buses will connect the Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton stations to Metrolink train service, but passengers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

Northbound travelers will have train service from Los Angeles Union Station to the Via Princessa Station, where they will detrain and board buses to the Vincent Grade/Acton Station. Passengers can reboard trains and make all stops to Lancaster.

Southbound passengers will have train service from Lancaster to the Vincent Grade/Acton Station, where they will detrain and board buses to the Via Princessa Station. Passengers can reboard trains and make all stops to Los Angeles Union Station.

For more information, visit www.metrolinktrains.com.

[Information via news release from Metrolink.]

