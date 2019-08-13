Small business workshop this Thursday in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a small business workshop event on Thursday, Aug.15, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., for the Los Angeles Consumer & Business Affairs Office of Small Business.

The Small Business Concierge from the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will present information on:

— how to be an entrepreneur

— steps to opening a business

— how to create and/or strengthen a business plan

— funding

— general required permits and licenses, and

— available free resources.

To RSVP for this free event, visit: bit.ly/SmallBizWorkshops or email mrivera@jvs.-socal.org.

For more information, call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–