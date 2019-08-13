Gunman convicted in deadly shooting outside Palmdale liquor store

PALMDALE – An Antelope Valley jury convicted a 24-year-old man of murder in the deadly 2018 shooting outside a liquor store in Palmdale.

Latrell Pratt of Palmdale was found guilty on Aug. 7 of murdering 35-year-old Israel Castaneda, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Castaneda, a Palmdale resident, was shot and killed around 10:55 p.m. on March 31, 2018, in front of Michael’s Liquor at 37935 47th Street East, sheriff’s officials said.

Castaneda had been hanging out outside the store, on his bike with his dog, when he got into a verbal confrontation with Pratt, according to prosecutors. Pratt was seen leaving the location and returning a short while later, when he shot Castaneda three times — once in the right shoulder and twice in the back, prosecutors said.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Pratt guilty of murder, finding that it was also willful, deliberate, and premeditated. The jury also found Pratt guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon with three priors.

Pratt is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 in Department A11 at the Antelope Valley courthouse.

