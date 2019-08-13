AV Hospital among nation’s top performing hospitals for care of heart attack patients

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital received the Silver Performance Achievement Award from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry and the American College of Cardiology for its performance in caring for patients with heart attack symptoms. The hospital was one of 86 facilities nationwide to receive the honor.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, AVH demonstrated sustained achievement in the area of chest pain and myocardial infarction (MI) for four consecutive quarters and performed at the top level for specific performance measures. The award comes on the heels of the hospital’s chest pain center earning re-accreditation last year.

“I am proud of the team here at Antelope Valley Hospital for their work in providing our region the most effective response, treatment, and care to patients experiencing chest pain and other heart attack symptoms,” said hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian. “Our staff is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and consistently exceeds national standards when it comes to quickly diagnosing and treating heart-related conditions.”

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the United States, with 600,000 people dying annually of heart disease. More than five million Americans visit hospitals each year with chest pain.

In addition to being a certified Chest Pain Center, Antelope Valley Hospital is a STEMI (ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction) Receiving Center, which means it has the training, equipment and processes in place to immediately treat patients experiencing an acute cardiac myocardial infarction (heart attack).

In 2015 the hospital also became the Antelope Valley’s first Advanced Primary Stroke Center, which signifies that the hospital has the equipment, infrastructure, staff, and training programs needed to provide care based on the most current research and standards to foster better outcomes for patients who have had a stroke.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–