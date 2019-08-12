The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Three suspects try to carjack vehicle, crash it instead

by 5 Comments

PALMDALE – A good Samaritan was hit with a club and his car was crashed into a parked car when he stopped to help three people in a disabled van on a Palmdale street and they attempted to steal his vehicle, authorities said.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Evette Court and East Avenue Q-13, Lt. Mike Marion of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.

The good Samaritan pulled his car nose to nose with the disabled van in an effort to help the two men and a woman inside, Marion said.

“One suspect hit him with a club four to five times and the female jumped into his car and tried to drive it,” the lieutenant said. “She backed into a parked car.”

The two males and one female, age unknown, fled the scene on foot, Marion said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-272-2400.

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Palmdale

5 comments

5 comments for "Three suspects try to carjack vehicle, crash it instead"

  1. Discernment: The red flags here are the time, and the area. A good Samaritan can also consider the option of making a call for help without getting out of the car.

    Reply

    • It is best to keep aware of your surroundings at all times, even when being helpful, but helping people beats hiding away in a cowardly shell.

      Don’t let reading this get in your way. Unfortunately the hundreds upon hundreds of times that someone needs a jump start and gets it from a stranger without incident aren’t news so you don’t read about them.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *