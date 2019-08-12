Three suspects try to carjack vehicle, crash it instead

PALMDALE – A good Samaritan was hit with a club and his car was crashed into a parked car when he stopped to help three people in a disabled van on a Palmdale street and they attempted to steal his vehicle, authorities said.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Evette Court and East Avenue Q-13, Lt. Mike Marion of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.

The good Samaritan pulled his car nose to nose with the disabled van in an effort to help the two men and a woman inside, Marion said.

“One suspect hit him with a club four to five times and the female jumped into his car and tried to drive it,” the lieutenant said. “She backed into a parked car.”

The two males and one female, age unknown, fled the scene on foot, Marion said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-272-2400.

–