One dead, one injured in Littlerock shooting

LITTLEROCK – One man is dead and another in critical condition following a shooting in Littlerock Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the 13800 block of East Avenue R6, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies assigned to Palmdale Station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

“The first victim, a male White in his 50s, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, also a male White in his 50s, suffered from gunshot wounds to the upper torso and the lower torso,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The relationship between the two victims is unknown, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives are investigating the incident and have not yet released a motive or any information about the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Homicide Bureau Investigators at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–