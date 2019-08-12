Man arrested for allegedly taking photos under woman’s skirt at Palmdale Metrolink train station

PALMDALE – A man who allegedly snapped a photo under a woman’s skirt at the Palmdale Metrolink station has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Details of the arrest, including the suspect’s name, were not immediately released.

The alleged crime took place around 5 a.m. on July 31 at the Palmdale Metrolink station located at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive East, according to the sheriff’s investigators, who released security images last week of the suspect snapping the illicit photo.

The security images show the man “secretly taking pictures under the skirt of a victim as she waited for a train,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The woman turned and yelled at the suspect, who walked away from the station, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said the brazen nature of the man’s actions in a public place led them to believe that other women may have been victimized. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to call Detective Nisenoff at 661-272-2465.

