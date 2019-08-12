The Antelope Valley Times

Drunken driver gets 7 years for crash that killed 2 passengers

Jenetta Williams, 30, of Palmdale died at the hospital shortly after the single-vehicle rollover crash on April 27, 2018. [Image via gofundme]
LOS ANGELES – A 31-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for a single-vehicle crash in Beverly Hills that killed two of her passengers and injured three others last year.

Taisha Warie Welch, of Los Angeles, pleaded no contest in February to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the deaths of Jenetta Williams, 30, of Palmdale, and Denesha Stewart, 24, of Lakewood.

Welch was driving under the influence on April 27, 2018, when she lost control and flipped her BMW X5 shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard near Wilshire Boulevard.

Six occupants were in the vehicle when it crashed. [View an image from the crash scene here.]

Two passengers — Williams and Stewart — died at a hospital. Three other passengers were injured in the crash, two of them suffering great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

  1. My name is Melissa Thomas I’m the mother of De’Nesha Stewart after 471 Days of going back and forth to court this part of that tragic day is over . No amount of time Ms Welch spends in jail will ever bring my daughter back but just to have some closure knowing that justice has been served can ease some of the pain the hurting part of this ordeal is now there are 9 children without their mother.

  3. THAT DOESNT MAKE UP FOR A CHILD THAT IS LOST IT ONLY HELPS US TO EASE THE PAIN JUST A BIT TO KNOW THAT SHE IS AT PEACE..JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED REST WELL NESHA

