Drunken driver gets 7 years for crash that killed 2 passengers

LOS ANGELES – A 31-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for a single-vehicle crash in Beverly Hills that killed two of her passengers and injured three others last year.

Taisha Warie Welch, of Los Angeles, pleaded no contest in February to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the deaths of Jenetta Williams, 30, of Palmdale, and Denesha Stewart, 24, of Lakewood.

Welch was driving under the influence on April 27, 2018, when she lost control and flipped her BMW X5 shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard near Wilshire Boulevard.

Six occupants were in the vehicle when it crashed. [View an image from the crash scene here.]

Two passengers — Williams and Stewart — died at a hospital. Three other passengers were injured in the crash, two of them suffering great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Previous related stories:

DUI driver pleads no contest in crash that killed two passengers

Woman charged in crash that killed two passengers

Palmdale woman killed in Beverly Hills traffic crash

–