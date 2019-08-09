Pedestrian struck, killed by Metrolink train in Canyon Country [updated]

CANYON COUNTRY – A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a Metrolink train in Canyon Country, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to the accident scene near Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“AV Line 227 to Lancaster… stopped between Santa Clarita & Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks,” Metrolink tweeted Thursday.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details have been released.

AV Line 227 resumed service around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Jasmine Taira, 30, of Santa Clarita.

