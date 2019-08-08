“Sunday in the Park” coming to Courson Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host “Sunday in the Park” this Sunday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East in Palmdale.

This event is free and open to the public.

Activities will include live music performed by students from Music & Kids, along with other local groups and artists, as well as fun activities for families.

“With the re-opening of Courson Park and the pool near completion, local community partners and residents are enjoying the park and offering an afternoon of music, fun and social gathering,” said Palmdale’s Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller.

Coordinated by the Neighborhood Advisory Committee, Sunday in the Park is designed to bring families who live in the Palmdale Civic Center area together for fun, music, camaraderie, and to communicate the positive happenings in their neighborhood and the city of Palmdale. The event is a partnership between the city, Advancing Communities Together and Music and Kids.

“’Sunday in the Park’ at Courson Park reminds me of my childhood growing up when families and friends spend Sunday afternoons together listening to music, playing games, and building life-long relationships,” said Lovell Fleming of Advancing Communities Together and New Image Church. “I want my family and our community to be able to build those memories, too.”

“Sunday in the Park” takes place on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at Courson Park.

“As much as I enjoy watching the kids learn and perform, the outreach in the community is a beautiful thing to see,” said Music and Kids CEO and Founder Chuck Murphy.

For more information, call Palmdale’s Neighborhood Services Department at 661-267-5195.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

