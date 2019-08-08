LA County sheriff’s detective sentenced in child sex case

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective was sentenced Thursday to three years in state prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met when she came forward to report that she had been a victim of a sexual assault.

Neil David Kimball, 46, was also ordered to register as a sex offender in connection with his guilty plea last month to one felony count each of committing a lewd act on a child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Kimball — who was working at the time as a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau — met the teenager in 2017 when she made her sexual assault report, and befriended her, according to a statement released by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes occurred in Ventura County in late 2017, according to prosecutors.

Kimball was arrested last November by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau following an in-house investigation. He has remained behind bars since then.

The sheriff’s department released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it fully cooperated with Ventura County prosecutors and “has now obtained court documents to proceed with his (Kimball’s) immediate termination.”

“We hold our employees to the highest ethical standard and when that standard is not met, there must be consequences,” the statement says.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Kimball investigated dozens of child molestation cases during his time with the sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.

–