Rosamond murder suspect arrested in Barstow

ROSAMOND – A 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a 2018 murder in Rosamond has been located in Barstow and arrested, authorities announced.

Esteban Briseno was booked into Kern County Jail around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to Kern County inmate records.

Esteban Briseno is the second man to be arrested in connection with the murder of Kyle Ramirez, a 31-year-old man who was found dead on April 14, 2018, inside a Rosamond residence on the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.

Esteban Briseno’s brother, Jaime Briseno Perez, was arrested and charged with murder after he was found inside the home with Ramirez’s body.

According to court documents obtained by KCET-17 Bakersfield, a sibling went to the home to check on Jaime Briseno Perez and found him in bed, holding a shotgun — in the same room as Ramirez’s dead body, which was wrapped up in garbage bags on the floor. Jaime Briseno Perez remains in custody pending court proceedings.

Last week, Kern County Sheriff’s officials named Esteban Briseno as the second suspect and requested the public’s help in finding him. Tips from the public apparently led to his arrest.

“On August 6, 2019, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received information that murder suspect 27-year-old Esteban Briseno may be in the area of Barstow, California. With the assistance of the Barstow Police Department, Briseno was taken into custody without incident,” according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Esteban Briseno is facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime, and he is being held without bail, according to Kern County inmate records. He is due in court for arraignment on Aug. 8.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

Previous related stories:

Second suspect sought in Rosamond murder

Man found dead in Rosamond home, suspect arrested

–