National S’mores Day celebrations this Saturday at Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari Parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host celebrations for National S’mores Day this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the park buildings at both Marie Kerr Park, 37900 30th St. West, and Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.

Admission is free.

Attendees will receive a free grab-and-go bag of s’mores inspired goodies, while supplies last. Park staff will provide fun lawn games and obstacle courses for families to enjoy.

“Summer’s not over yet, so we’re going to keep the fun going,” said Palmdale Program Leader Joi Christy. “Join us and be social by sharing your photos using hashtags #mariekerrpark, #domenicmassaripark, #cityofpalmdale, #parksmakelifebetter.”

For more information, call Marie Kerr Park at 661-267-5675 or Domenic Massari Park at 661-267-5593.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

