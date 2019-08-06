“Kong: Skull Island” is Palmdale City Library’s mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movies program this Wednesday with a showing of the movie Kong: Skull Island (2017) rated PG-13.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

In Kong: Skull Island, scientists, soldiers and adventurers unite to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. Cut off from everything they know, they venture into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery soon becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape from a primal world where humanity does not belong.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in August include Back to the Future on Aug. 14, The Jungle Book on Aug. 21, and Overboard on Aug. 28.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library. For more information, contact the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

