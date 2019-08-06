Help Lancaster detectives find assault suspect

LANCASTER -Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Leah Racheal Evans, a 55-year-old woman accused of assaulting her husband.

Evans is described as black, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

There are two warrants out for the arrest of Evans, according to an LASD bulletin.

Anyone with information on the location of Leah Evans is encouraged to contact Detective Culotta at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.