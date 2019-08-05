PALMDALE –America’s Job Center of California will host a hiring event this Wednesday for Farmers Insurance in Palmdale.

The recruitment event starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Job Center, located at at 38510 Sierra Highway.

Available positions are for bilingual customer service and sales agents. Position requirements include: customer service sales of insurance plans, including auto, home, life, and health; processing monthly payments, including down payments and other fees; processing customer proposals on insurance plans; receiving inbound calls, including transferred sales lead and calls from current and potential customers; placing outbound follow-up calls to sales leads and persuading potential customers; developing leads, scheduling appointments, identifying customer needs, and marketing appropriate products and services; establishing customer relationships and follow-up with customers; working with agents to establish and meet marketing goals.

Job qualifications include being bilingual (English/Spanish) for communication purposes; two years’ customer service experience; one year sales experience (outside/inside sales); interest in marketing products and services based on customer needs; and professional and courteous disposition.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, bring right-to-work documents (valid ID/DL and Social Security card), bring resume tailored for the position, and dress for success.

For more information, call 661-265-7421 or email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

