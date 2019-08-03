Woman killed, other driver arrested for DUI in Quartz Hill crash

LANCASTER – A woman died, three children were airlifted to a hospital, and a driver was arrested for DUI after a traffic crash in the Quartz Hill area Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on Avenue L at 40th Street West.

Shannon McDonald was driving a Suburban SUV west on Avenue L, while Robert Wells was driving a Dodge pickup truck east on Avenue L preparing for a left turn onto 40th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The signal light cycled to yellow, and [Wells] turned left into the path of [McDonald], who entered the intersection on the yellow light,” the news release states.

The two vehicles collided, causing the pick truck to spin and the SUV to crash into a signal pole, according to the news release.

McDonald was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her three passengers, all minor children, were airlifted to Children’s Hospital L.A. The children sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

Wells, 36, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing death, according to the sheriff’s news release. He was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to LASD inmate records.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Investigators are seeking witnesses to this collision. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: Shannon McDonald, a longtime Lancaster resident, was a member of the city’s Architectural & Design Commission. McDonald was also a volunteer for the Lancaster School District and was employed with Children, Youth and Family Collaborative (CYFC), where she mentored foster youth, as well as high-risk youth within the community. Reach more about McDonald here.

