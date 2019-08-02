Spontaneous combustion suspected as cause for large hay fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A large hay fire possibly sparked by spontaneous combustion burned in a barn in Lancaster Friday morning and firefighters planned to let the majority of the fire burn itself out.

Crews responded to the area of Avenue I and 50th Street East about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and found the 50-foot-by-75-foot barn packed with hay fully engulfed in flames, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Perry.

Firefighters were expected to let the majority of the hay burn before applying water to the last of the flames and hot spots. It was expected to take several hours for the hay to burn out, Perry said.

Spontaneous combustion from heat generated by the tightly packed hay was suspected as the cause of the fire, Perry said.

No injuries were reported.

