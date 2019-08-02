Detectives seek tips about Lancaster woman missing since May

LANCASTER – The sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen in May at her home in Lancaster.

The family of Aurelia Jean Brown hasn’t heard from her since she was last seen on May 1 at her residence in 2000 block of El Domingo Circle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

–