Family of slain 10-year-old Lancaster boy files multimillion-dollar suit against DCFS

Anthony Avalos

LOS ANGELES – Relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died after what prosecutors allege was extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend announced a $50 million lawsuit against Los Angeles County Thursday, alleging social workers botched the handling of his case.

The Los Angeles Superior Court suit was filed on behalf of the father, aunt, uncle and six half-siblings of Anthony Avalos, who died June 21, 2018.

Anthony’s mother, Heather Maxine Barron, 29, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, 33, remain jailed without bail while awaiting trial on torture and murder charges, along with the special circumstance of murder involving the infliction of torture.

Prosecutors allege that Anthony was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by his mother and Leiva. The alleged abuse included whipping the boy with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to a prosecution court filing.

The lawsuit accuses the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuses of Anthony — and his siblings.

“You will see that there were so many times where these kids disclosed to DCFS how bad it was,” attorney Brian Claypool told reporters at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. “DCFS workers actually saw these kids getting abused and the still did nothing about it.”

DCFS issued a statement declining to comment on the specifics of the suit, but generally defending the agency’s work.

“At any given time, the Department of Children and Family Services serves more than 34,000 families and vulnerable children in Los Angeles County with an unwavering commitment to pursue child safety every day in our communities,” according to the agency. “Our 9,000 employees do not take this commitment lightly and look to do everything possible to safeguard the children in our care.

“All DCFS employees are held the highest standards to ensure that the public trust in our service is honored and maintained,” according to DCFS.

The lawsuit cites other high-profile deaths of children who were also being monitored by DCFS — 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez and 4-year-old Noah Cuatro, both of Palmdale — to allege “systemic failures” in the agency.

“Among the action needed to work on these systemic failures was the training of social workers in various areas, including on how to interview children,” according to the lawsuit. “DCFS employees have not been trained on how to effectively interview young children.

“Anthony’s death was not unexpected, neither was the abuse faced by his half-siblings. DCFS records show that DCFS was complicit in the abuse and neglect of Anthony and his half-siblings, and ultimately in Anthony’s death. The records show that DCFS failed to properly investigate claims of physical and sexual abuse, including, but not limited to their interviews, failure to review DCFS history, failure to coordinate with law enforcement, violating their own policies, failing to complete Structured Decision Making Tool timely and truthfully and failing to adjudicate despite the presence of exigency and imminent danger to Anthony and his half-siblings,” according to the lawsuit.

The suit requests damages in excess of $50 million.

  1. I have proof that they lied on me and my kids I have so much proof what they have done to my family and no one will here us this is sad this is Violation of my civil rights and discrimination this is unreal I wish they will Investigate my case they will what they have done to me.

  2. I agree in holding DCFS accountable for this. And also an investigation well over due. But to provide these ridiculous family members that suddenly show up from under the rocks! Is soooooo not okay! When in the dang world we’re their concern and care for this baby boy! But he is Resting now and now they give a dam to sue!!! Hell no! Lock their asses up too for trying to get money from this situation! Had they gave a F! This baby would be alive! And please do post when this is over who the he they are! That deserves a ton of rallying against their actions of cashing in! SOBs!

  4. Perhaps, this lawsuit will finally bring about the changes needed to protect the children! I hope they win!

    • Yes, that they win for a change in the system! Not to Cash in on this babies death!! When they clearly didn’t give a dam earlier!!!

    • I agree sue DCFS, to show the public how unorganized the system is. Asking for 50 million is wrong a family really wanting change would sue for a dollar to prove a point. This family is just out for a quick retirement on the death of a family member who they could have helped other ways. Call the sheriff 50 million times, plead with the mother to take the boy. If they knew and really cared kidnap the poor boy. Do all you can do to save a innocent life.

      • I just have to laugh at your feeble minded suggestions/solutions offered. Kidnapping?! Really, so they can all end up in prison for 25 years.

        And people don’t sue to ” show how disorganized” dcfs is…no, they sue because without dcfs that child would still be alive.

        And, dcfs operates under a cloak of secrecy – theres no such thing as just stepping in.

        And, calling the sheriffs (even 50 million times) – wait – I need time to recover to this hearty laugh. You obviously don’t understand our Sheriffs approach to law enforcement…”sorry sir, it is a civil matter. You’ll have to call dcfs.”

