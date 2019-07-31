RicJames Band to wrap up ‘Music in the Parks’ at Domenic Massari

PALMDALE – The RicJames Band will perform R&B and classic rock at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East, this Thursday, Aug. 1, as Palmdale wraps up its 2019 “Music in the Parks” events. Admission and parking are free.

Free dance lessons will be held before the event at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Parks will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, kid activities, and family friendly games, including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art and more, as well as food trucks.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

