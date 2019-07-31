Coroner’s office identifies pedestrian killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Palmdale last week.

He was Eric Williams-Johnson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on July 24 at Rancho Vista Boulevard and West Avenue O-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A 29-year-old man was driving a 2012 Toyota Yaris east on Rancho Vista Boulevard when the car struck Williams-Johnson, who was crossing Rancho Vista from south to east, said sheriff’s Detective Eduardo Saucedo of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Williams-Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

“Based on the evidence, the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk against a solid red traffic signal,” Saucedo said.

A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, Saucedo said. A field sobriety test was conducted on the driver and a blood sample was obtained, but the results were not immediately available and it was unclear if the driver was facing possible charges.

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral expenses for Eric Williams-Johnson. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-eric-williams-johnson

Editor’s note: A press release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station gave the pedestrian’s age as 27, but Eric Williams-Johnson was 22, according to the coroner’s office.

