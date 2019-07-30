Second suspect sought in Rosamond murder

ROSAMOND – Kern County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect in the murder Kyle Ramirez, a 31-year-old man found dead inside a Rosamond residence last year.

Ramirez was found dead “with trauma to his body” on April 14, 2018, inside a Rosamond residence on the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue, detectives said last year.

Jaime Briseno Perez, who lived at the residence, was arrested at the scene.

Citing court documents, KCET-17 Bakersfield gave details on what led up to the discovery of Ramirez’s body. The television station reported that a sibling went to the home to check on Perez and found him in bed, holding a shotgun, in the same room as the dead body, which was wrapped up in garbage bags on the floor.

The Kern County Coroner reported that Ramirez had been strangled and stabbed.

Perez was eventually charged with Ramirez’s murder and remains in custody pending court proceedings.

“Through the continued investigation, an additional suspect, 27-year-old Esteban Briseno, has been identified. There is an active arrest warrant for Esteban Briseno charging him with murder, and the Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in locating him,” states a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives did not say if the murder suspects — Esteban Briseno and Jaime Briseno Perez — were related.

No further information on the case was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the location of Esteban Briseno is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

