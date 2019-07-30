Marijuana dispensaries shut down in Rosamond, 7 arrested

ROSAMOND – Teams of officers raided three marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond on Friday, arresting seven people and seizing 99 pounds of processed marijuana with a street value of approximately $450,000, authorities announced.

Search warrants were executed at Organic Health Solutions, located at 1315 Rosamond Blvd.; American Original Collective-AOC, located at 1737 Locust Street, Unit C-1; and Lights Out Wellness, located at 1739 Poplar Street, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“County of Kern Ordinance 19.08.055 prohibits marijuana dispensary operation within any zone districts in the unincorporated areas of the County of Kern. All dispensaries were served with orders to cease and desist operations by May 24, 2019,” the news release states.

The following evidence was seized during the raids:

Over 99 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $450,000.

Over 8,495 grams of marijuana concentrates with an estimated street value of approximately $340,000.

Over 483 packages of edible marijuana products with an estimated street value of approximately $5,000.

One handgun and one collapsible baton.

“It is common for the products at illegal dispensaries to be supplied by growers who use harmful and poisonous chemicals in the growing of the marijuana. Many of these products are grown illicitly under substandard conditions, with little to no quality control for health standards,” the news release states.

Seven people were arrested during the operation.

Shane Degroff , 32, Leah Modell , 27, and Katherine Gaspar, 25, were arrested for maintaining a business for the purposes of sales, illegal sales of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

, 32, , 27, and 25, were arrested for maintaining a business for the purposes of sales, illegal sales of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Marvin Munoz , 27, and Aurora Ramirez , 20, were arrested for illegal sales of marijuana.

, 27, and , 20, were arrested for illegal sales of marijuana. Cody Biggs , 27, was arrested for illegal sales and transportation of marijuana.

, 27, was arrested for illegal sales and transportation of marijuana. Devonte Lisk, 39, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a baton, ammunition, and pepper spray.

The search warrants were executed on July 26 by peace officers from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, East Area Substations Division, and wardens from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

